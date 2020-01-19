Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host a guided tour of “Bernstein: The Power of Music” exhibit at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The tour will be led by a Maltz Museum docent.
Admission is $10 per person for adults and $8 per person for seniors age 60 and over.
RSVP with payment and completed reservation form by Jan. 19. To obtain registration forms and for more information, contact Len Gold, vice president of programming at gonzo11@roadrunner.com. Brotherhood membership is not required for this event.
Prior to the museum tour, the Brotherhood will host “Bagels, Schmear and Schmooze” with complimentary bagels and coffee at 10 at Temple Emanu El’s Laks Social Hall, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.