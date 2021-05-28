Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice will host the largest event in its history from 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 4, where guest speakers and panel discussions will urge participants to fight for change in a range of societal issues.
Entrepreneur and investor David S. Rose; poet, world traveler and author Boyah Farah; and EYEJ co-founder and executive director Mai Moore will serve as the virtual symposium’s headliners.
The virtual roundtables will run continuously from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 plus a $2.55 fee for students 25 and under, $40 plus a $4.06 fee for early-bird admission ending May 23, and $75 plus a $6.20 fee for general admission.
For speaker, ticket and event information, visit eyej.org/event.