Empowering Epilepsy’s second annual “The HeART of Epilepsy” event will feature a book signing and presentation with Sara Staggs, author of “Uncontrollable,” at 6 p.m. May 25 at 23500 Mercantile Road, Suite D, in Beachwood.
Stagg’s debut novel, “Uncontrollable” is based on her own experiences with epilepsy. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session with Staggs and Dr. Imad Najm, an adult epileptologist and director of the Cleveland Epilepsy Center.
To learn more, contact Leigh Goldie at leigh@empoweringepilepsy.org or 216-342-4167.