A lunch-and-learn program about end-of-life planning will be held at 1 p.m. March 7 at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at 27200 Harvard Road in Orange.
Attendees can learn how to protect your loved ones from pain and doubt during a time of loss. During this informative session, attendees will learn about advanced funeral planning options and how those decisions can help loved ones. Attendees will also learn how to avoid mistakes families sometimes make during times of grief.
Seating is limited to the first 20 people. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3HmaWAB. For more information, visit shapirofuneral.com or call 440-498-1993.