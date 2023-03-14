Students in grades six through 12 are able to join the Yom Hashoah v’Hagvurah Creative Arts Contest, which is being held in conjunction with Yom Hashoah v’Hagvurah, Cleveland’s Commemoration of the Holocaust and Heroism April 17. Three winners will receive $500 in both the sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th grade divisions. The entry deadline is March 15.
This year’s theme is the 80th Anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. All art must be original, completed by a single person and be titled. It should explore topics like what the uprising may have looked like, how it was documented, relevant connections to be made and lessons to be learned today.
Art may be submitted as poetry, drawings, paintings, renderings, sculptures, photographs, digital designs or collages. Guidelines include: poetry must be submitted as a double-spaced Microsoft Word document in 12-point font not exceeding 500 words, the size of two-dimensional works may not exceed a combined total in height, width and depth of 60 inches, the weight of 2D works may not exceed 20 pounds, any use of swastikas and images of Hitler are prohibited and work must be delivered to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, located at 25701 Science Park Drive, and be easily transported and movable.
For the entry form, visit bit.ly/3IzZrYX. For the rules, visit bit.ly/3KIpgc5.