NCJW/CLE will present a tour of an exhibition on handbag designer “Judith Leiber: Master Craftsman” from 2 to 3 p.m. April 13 via Zoom.
Ann Fristoe Stewart, director and curator of the Leiber Collection Museum in East Hampton, N.Y., and Jacqueline Goldstein, curator of the Jewish Museum of Florida International University in Miami, will offer a virtual tour of the exhibit and share stories about Leiber, a Holocaust survivor who became a designer, and her husband, Gerson.
To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/3sVCt5E.