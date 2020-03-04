Laurese Glover, an exonoree, will be the guest speaker at 8 p.m. March 13 at Mind-Full Shabbat at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
In 1995, he was one of three Cleveland men who were tried, convicted and sent to prison for murder. Twenty years later, a judge ordered their release after it was proven police and the prosecuting attorney hid reports and concealed evidence that would have proven their innocence.
Services will begin at 6, followed by dinner at 7. Cost is $25 per person for the dinner. The talk is free. To register, visitbnaijeshurun.org