The Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty is calling for entries in its 44th annual arts exhibition. The exhibition will take place in early August and will be a juried exhibition.
“The Fairmount Art Exhibition embodies the longstanding history of Fairmount’s commitment to enriching lives through the arts,” said Executive Director Jeannie Fleming-Gifford in a news release. “The Exhibition is the crown jewel of Fairmount’s visual arts program and celebrates the value and impact of art in our lives and in our region.”
There will be a $1,000 prize for best in show, a $200 prize for first place in each category and a $100 prize for second place in each category. There will also be honorable mention awards given as juror’s choice.
More information is available for artists atfairmountcenter.org or by calling (440) 338-3171.