Fairmount Center for the Arts has launched its fundraiser “Fairmount 500,” providing an opportunity for an individual to win $15,000.
Five-hundred tickets are available, with sales ending Aug. 25, or when all tickets are sold. Board director Toby Maloney created the event.
The drawing will be held Aug. 26 during the 45th annual Fairmount Art Exhibition. The event is free and open to the public, and will also be livestreamed.
For complete information and/or to purchase one of the limited number of tickets, visit fairmountcenter.org.
Fairmount Center for the Arts is located at 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell Township.