Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty will present journalist Steven Litt from The Plain Dealer in its next virtual “Pull Back the Curtain” free Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 on Zoom.
Litt has been the art and architecture critic of The Plain Dealer since 1991.
For questions and to make a reservation for this program, call (440) 338-3171, email info@fairmountcenter.org or visit fairmountcenter.org/special-events.
The link to access viewing of this program will be emailed to registrants in advance of the program and will also be available on the “Pull Back the Curtain” event listing at fairmountcenter.org.