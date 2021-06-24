Fairmount Center for the Arts is seeking entries for its 45th annual art exhibition. Entires will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 and noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell Township.
Artists can enter artwork in numerous categories for an opportunity to have their work presented and judged. Prizes will be awarded, including $1,000 for best in show, $200 for first place, $100 for second place and multiple honorable mention awards.
The exhibition will be held from Aug. 9 to Aug. 26 at the center, with a closing reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information and an entry form, visit fairmountcenter.org/exhibitions.