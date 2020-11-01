Cantor Vladimir Lapin, who joined the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple clergy team in July, is offering a free online concert, “An Afternoon of Song,” at 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
This concert, which will include pianist David Gooding, will feature beloved tunes from Broadway, opera, Yiddish theater and more. It will be live streamed from Fairmount Temple’s Joseph & Florence Mandel Sanctuary.
To tune in, visit fairmounttemple.org and click on the “Live-Stream Services and Events” link on the home page. People with Roku can download the free “Fairmount Sanctuary” app and watch it through that app on television.
Lapin received his cantorial ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music, from which he also holds a master’s degree in sacred music. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Temple University in Philadelphia and a graduate master’s diploma in vocal performance from The Mannes College of Music in New York City.