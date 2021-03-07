Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s clergy will lead a special virtual healing service at 6:15 p.m. March 16 designed to comfort and support those facing illness or pain of any kind and their caregivers, and to mark the first year period since COVID-19 shut down Ohio and much of the United States. The healing service will also acknowledge the number of people in the world, nation, community and families that have been affected by coronavirus.
Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso and Cantor Vladimir Lapin will be joined by guest musician Arielle Tindel, who is originally from Beachwood and is a Berklee College of Music graduate with degrees in songwriting and music business marketing. She grew up at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
The service will be livestreamed via the temple website at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, on Facebook and on the Fairmount sanctuary Roku app.