Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk, senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, will host a Zoom conversation at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12 with Rabbi Sarah Schechter, the first female rabbi to serve as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force.
A major, Schechter is stationed in Ramstein, Germany, and recently participated in Operation Allied Refuge/Welcome, airlifting at-risk Afghan civilians, U.S. embassy employees and other prospective Special Immigrant Visa applicants from Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan. She is also a rabbinical school classmate of Nosanchuk.
The Sunday morning conversation is an opportunity to learn from a rabbi and chaplain serving the military at a challenging and historic time, according to a news release.
For more information or to request the Zoom link, contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org or 216-447-9547