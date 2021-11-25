Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Jewish Family Service Association, especially for children ages 5 to 11 on Dec. 5. The clinic is also for those who want a first or second shot, or who are eligible for a booster.
Vaccinations will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.
Attendees should complete the required forms at bit.ly/3CZGNpp, bit.ly/3bQBwV9 and bit.ly/3mUfC9U.
Associate Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum planned the program. She can be reached at emuhlbaum@fairmounttemple.org.