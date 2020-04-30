Nikki Davis, a junior in Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s religious school, was selected as one of 55 students from across the country to be part of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism’s Teen Justice Fellowship program.
The Mayfield Heights resident will spend eight weeks exploring why civic engagement is important. The students will gather online to learn community organizing skills, deepen their understanding of civic engagement and initiate a project in their home communities encouraging all U.S. citizens to exercise their right to vote. They will also work to break down obstacles that shut some out of the voting booth.
Nikki, who is the daughter of Terri and Michael Davis, was also recently elected communications vice president of the National Federation of Temple Youth Northeast Lakes region, which covers Cleveland, Erie, northern New York state and Ontario, Canada. She is also president of Fairmount Temple’s youth group, Anshe Chesed Temple Youth.
A student at Mayfield High School, she is a member of the cross-country team and is active in the school’s theater department.