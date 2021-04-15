Fairmount Temple TOTS is a new umbrella program at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple geared to the preschool-age children to help grow and nurture their love of Judaism through programs.
Sunday FUNdays will be held at 10 a.m. April 18 and May 16 via Zoom.
Jane Mayers, the temple’s early childhood director, will lead songs, story time, crafts and more. Supplies will be provided in advance and space is limited.
To RSVP, contact Mayers at Jmayers@fairmounttemple.org or call 216-464-1752.
Cantor Vladimir Lapin will lead a virtual celebration of Shabbat designed for preschoolers and their families in a program called Simchat Shabbat at 10 a.m. April 24 and May 22. To livestream, visit fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream or watch on Fairmount Temple’s Facebook page.
Fairmount Temple is in Beachwood.