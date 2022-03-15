Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will celebrate a virtual Purim at 6:15 p.m. March 16.
Following a brief Purim service led by the Fairmount Temple clergy will be a Purim spiel, based on the music of ABBA. “Mamma Mia Megillah: Virtual Edition,” will bring the music together with the fateful tale of Esther, Mordechai, Haman and Achashverosh. The livestreamed spiel will feature the Fairmount Temple clergy as well as many temple members performing ABBA hits like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance On Me.”
The event will be livestreamed on the Fairmount Temple website at fairmounttemple.org, the temple’s Facebook page, and on Roku on the free Fairmount sanctuary app.
For questions, call 216-464-1330.