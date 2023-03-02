Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will host Purim events March 5 and March 6.
At 11 a.m. March 5, a family Purim celebration will take place in the Weinberg Social Hall. Lunch will be provided, and there will be face painting, photo opportunities with Purim characters and a retelling of the purim story. The cost is $18 per family and registration is required.
To register, visit bit.ly/3IChIF7.
On March 6, a pub and trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bonda Chapel and Weinberg Social Hall. The night will start with an abridged reading of the megillah followed by a catered meal. A professional quiz master from Geeks Who Drink will lead in six rounds of trivia.
Free childcare will be available from 6:45 to 9, provided by members of the temple’s high schoolers. Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/3ZlGH6c.
The temple is 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.