Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will participate in “Repro Shabbat” at 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 17 alongside congregations around the country in partnership with the National Council of Jewish Women.
According to a news release, “Repro Shabbat” will take place when parsha Mishpatim is read, which contains verses commonly used as the foundation of Judaism’s approach to reproductive health, rights and justice. Led by Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, the service will teach about the Jewish perspectives on the importance of abortion access and reproductive health care.
Attendees will also hear from guest speaker Dr. Lauren Beene, a pediatrician, co-founder and executive director of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, and a leader of the nonpartisan grassroots coalition Protect Choice Ohio. She will provide an update on the medical realities of abortion bans for her patients and people across Ohio in a post-Dobbs country. The Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision came down last summer, overturning the precedent set by Roe v Wade and restricting abortion access across the country.
“We pray to experience a time when a person’s race, gender, sexuality, capacity for reproduction, or religious views do not spark hatred and violence,” Muhlbaum said in the release. “Until that time, we are grateful for the opportunities we have to learn and to act, to come together with our efforts to fulfill the call to repair our world.”
The in-person service will be followed by an oneg. Viewers can also watch a livestream at fairmounttemple.org.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.