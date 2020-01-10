Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at a 6:15 p.m. Jan. 17 Shabbat service with special guest speaker, the Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins, senior pastor of South Euclid United Church of Christ in South Euclid. She will speak about “The Power of Ordinary Days.”
Jenkins made history when at age 27 she became the first woman, first African-American and the youngest pastor to lead the congregation.
The church’s choir will participate in the service, which will be followed by a special oneg catered by EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute.
This service is open to all.
The temple is at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.