Park Synagogue will host “Faith and Climate Change: A View from the Vatican” with Rabbi Daniel Shwartz, executive director of the Coalition on the Environment & Jewish Life, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 on Zoom.
Shwartz will share his impressions of the global multi-faith event he attended at the Vatican to bring together faith leaders to address climate change in advance of the COP26 climate negotiations. He will also discuss what needs to happen next and the role of faith communities in general and the Jewish community in particular in addressing the climate crisis.
The program is free and open to the public.
Registration is required by Feb. 8 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksyngogue.org.