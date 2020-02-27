“Faith, Women and Leadership – Interfaith Dialogue,” including a panel presentation and audience discussion will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Panelist Bishop Tracy Malone of East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church will speak on “The Empowerment of Women: Intersectionality of Faith, Power and Leadership”; Professor Gina Messina, an associate professor of religious studies at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, will speak from a Catholic feminist perspective; professor Ellen Posman, chairman of religion, professor, Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, will present on “Judaism and Buddhism: Vastly Different Beliefs, Similar Struggles for Women.”
Following the panel presentations and discussion among panel members, audience members will discuss in small groups, followed by a question-and-answer session with panelists.
The program is the annual Mary Anne & Richard Cavicchi Christian Education Seminar at Rocky River United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Road in Rocky River.
The event is free and a meal will be provided. Registration deadline is March 2. To register, visit, bit.ly/3a33Vog.
For questions, email cavicchichristianed@gmail.com.