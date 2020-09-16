Kol Israel Foundation and Jewish Federation of Cleveland will honor and commemorate the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust with an annual fall memorial service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Cleveland Holocaust Memorial Monument at Zion Memorial Park at 5641 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. This is an in-person, drop-in event.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols have been put in place for social-distancing purposes. Families who wish to attend can sign up for a 20-minute time slot. Ten families will be allowed per time slot. For those who cannot attend in person, a representative from Federation’s Young Leadership Division may be assigned to represent your family and light a candle for your loved one.
“We are grateful that we are able to gather safely to remember those who perished in the Holocaust,” said Mark Frank, event chair. “This monument is a special place for survivors and their loved ones, and this memorial service ensures that the memory of the Holocaust lives on.”
The monument was built by Kol Israel members in 1961 and contains ashes from concentration camps of Europe.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2ZATs0n.