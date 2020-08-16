The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold a drive-thru event to kick off the 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs Aug. 27 in The Temple-Tifereth Israel parking lot at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Attendees must register their car for a half-hour time slot between 5 and 8 p.m. The event is free. Attendees can watch a 2021 campaign video, celebrate the community coming together, and enjoy prepackaged kosher snacks and beverages.
Campaigners will receive their campaign kit at the event. Those unable to pick up their kit will receive it via delivery or mail.
Attendees must remain in their cars and wear a mask. Only immediate family or those living in your household should come in the same car and if you do not feel well or have been exposed to COVID-19, you should not attend.
For more information or to register, email Lisa Hacker at lhacker@jcfcleve.org or call 216-593-2792.