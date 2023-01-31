The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is seeking recommendations through Feb. 10 for its 2023 board of trustees.
The board is a policy-making body designed to reflect the diversity of the Cleveland Jewish community. The board oversees the implementation of Federation’s mission, vision and strategic plan. Trustees further the mission through active and generous support of the Campaign for Jewish Needs and serve as ambassadors of the Federation to the broader Jewish and general communities.
To submit a recommendation, visit bit.ly/3XENJCh.
For more information, contact Jill Pupa, senior director of leadership engagement, at jpupa@jewishcleveland.org or 216-593-2900 x677.