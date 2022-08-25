The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs Super Sunday Kickoff will be held Aug. 28 with an all-day, community-wide fundraising event.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood, the community can enjoy interactive games like miniature golf, and a mobile video game arcade, activities for all ages and kosher food.
For a list of activities and to learn more about the campaign or register, visit jewishcleveland.org.
The CJN is a media partner of Super Sunday.