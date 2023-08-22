The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will participate in the 77th annual One World Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens at 10823 Magnolia Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
In celebrating Cleveland’s diverse cultures, there will be a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, the colorful Parade of Flags, and ethnic food, music and dancing in each garden.
Volunteers are also needed throughout the day in the Hebrew Cultural Gardens and to represent Israel in the Parade of Flags. The Hebrew Cultural Garden is located at 1060 East Blvd.
For more information, contact Lisa Hacker at lhacker@jewishcleveland.org.