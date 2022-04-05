The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold a screening of the film, “A Mirror for the Sun,” and a conversation with the filmmaker, Neta Ariel, from noon to 2 p.m. April 10.
The event, called “Behind the Lens of a Mirror for the Sun” is taking place virtually and in-person at the Federation, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood.
The film tells the story of Tamar Ariel, who grew up in a religious home. Encouraged to follow her dreams, she joined the Israel Defense Forces air force, where she served as the first Jewish Orthodox combat navigator, according to a news release. In 2014, she traveled to Nepal, where she found herself in a life and death struggle against the elements.
Filmmaker Neta Ariel joined Ma’aleh in 1995, and has been serving as the school’s director since 2001. She graduated in political science and theater studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She also studied communications at Hebrew University and directing and producing through the open university program. She was named Woman of the Year for 2015 by Emunah.
For information about the event, contact Debbie Yasinow at dyasinow@jewishcleveland.org or 216-293-2890. To register, visit bit.ly/filmjfc.