The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood will host a webinar, “Get the Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine and You,” from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer and president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, and Dr. Robert A. Salata, chair of the Department of Medicine of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, will discuss updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, share the latest information about the various vaccines, plans for distribution and answer questions.
Beth Wain Brandon will moderate the event.
To register, visit bit.ly/3iAzLON. For more information, contact Renee Tyler at rtyler@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2883.