JewishColumbus, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati will host a virtual Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21., with Amy Spitalnick, Integrity First for America executive director.
Spitalnick is one of the lead attorneys for the landmark Charlottesville, Va., case and the fight against white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of hate. IFA’s lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in federal court this fall, and is the only current legal effort to take on the broad leadership of the violent white supremacist movement, according to its website. It provides a tangible way to take action against white supremacy and extremism, and has the potential to disrupt the movement by winning financial judgments against neo-Nazi groups and their leaders.
Yvette McGee Brown, partner at Jones Day in Columbus and Cleveland, will serve as moderator, and JewishColumbus CEO Joel Marcovitch will welcome attendees. The panel discussion will include Spitalnick, McGee Brown and Roberta Kaplan, founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP in New York City.