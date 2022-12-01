Cassidy Feiler will speak about Court Appointed Special Advocates at the conclusion of Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Feiler is a volunteer coordinator for CASA of Cuyahoga County. CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen-volunteers to advocate, in courtrooms and communities, for the best interests of children at risk for abuse, neglect, dependency and aging out of the foster care system, according to a news release.
The event is free and registration is not required.