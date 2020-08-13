The Ohio Annual Guys Night Out scheduled for Sept. 10 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GNO co-chairs Richard Uria and Jeff Cohen shared the news in an Aug. 12 email to sponsors and supporters of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio chapter. The annual night of entertainment for men is held to support the IDF troops.
“The impact of COVID-19 has and continues to make this a challenging time and year for everyone,” the email said. “Although we are not holding the event this year, we are still respectfully asking you to continue to support FIDF by making a donation.”
GNO 2021 will be held on June 3, 2021.