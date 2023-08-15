The Ohio chapter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will take a special “Guy’s Mission” trip to Israel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary.
The chapter’s “most extraordinary mission yet” will offer an exclusive chance to explore the Jewish homeland, connect with IDF soldiers and provide access to places and events normally off-limits to the public.
For more information and to join the mission, visit bit.ly/4411VrX or call Ohio chapter director Lane Schlessel at 216-832-8059.