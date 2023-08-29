Cleveland Clinic will show the documentary, “Burned: Protecting the Protectors,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Willoughby Hills Community Center at 35400 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.
The film screening aims to spread awareness about the risks from synthetic chemicals that can cause cancer for firefighters. The chemicals are in all firefighting gear sold in the United States and are referred to as “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are used to repel water and grease, and proper disposal is difficult, according to a news release. The chemicals can stay in the body for years and can cause cancer, among other health issues.
There will be a social event afterwards at Firehouse Grille & Pub at 2768 Stark Drive in Willoughby Hills.
Admission is free to area firefighters, chief officers and elected officials involved in public safety oversight. Attendees will receive one hour of continuing education credit.
Reservations are required. To RSVP, visit cle.clinic/47jLH07.