Forest City Masonic Lodge will host the 49th annual “Brotherhood Night” or “Night With The Clergy” with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program following at 7:30 on Dec. 7 at 5516 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst. Speakers include Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood; Grand Master of Masons in Ohio Steven Grindle; Grand Chaplain Mark D. Harris; and the Rev. Joseph T. Hilinski, interfaith coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
Five representatives of local charities will also receive grants from Forest City Lodge.
Dinner reservations are required. To RSVP, visit forestcitylodge.com. For more information, call Jay Kaufman at 216-621-6050.