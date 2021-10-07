Daniel C. Kurtzer, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and Egypt, will help J Street Cleveland celebrate its first year of advocacy and educational activity in Northeast Ohio when he when he discusses “Lessons Learned from a Life of Diplomacy” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
He will dialog with J Street’s founder and President Jeremy Ben-Ami in a virtual fundraiser. Donors who contribute $360 or more can participate in a virtual visit at 6:30 prior to the event with Kurtzer and a yet to be announced speaker.
Kurtzer served as U.S. ambassador to Egypt from 1997 to 2001 and to Israel from 2001 until 2005 when he retired after a 29-year career in the U.S. foreign service.
Bonnie Marks and Carol Paull are event chairs.
Cost to attend is a minimum gift of $100 or $36 for students and young professionals. A boxed dinners will be delivered to the homes of donors who contribute $1,000 or more.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3nX3RR0.