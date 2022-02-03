Former Cleveland Indians – now known as Guardians – pitcher Len Barker will speak to the Men of Fairmount Temple at an in-person forum at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Barker, who was the last Cleveland pitcher to throw a perfect game, will discuss that momentous evening as well as what he believes the future holds for the Guardians. He is in his 11th season as head coach of the Notre Dame College baseball team in South Euclid.
Lunch will be provided at the event. Masks and seating at social distance will be required for those attending.
RSVP is required. To RSVP, email Barb Smith at bsmith@fairmounttemple.org.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.