The City Club of Cleveland will host “Changing of the Guard: A Neighborhood Plan for the Next Era of Cleveland Leadership” at noon Jan. 7 at the City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave., in downtown Cleveland.
The panel will feature Cleveland neighborhood leaders Greater Collinwood Development Corporation Executive Jamar Doyle, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress CEO and President Tania Menesse and West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development Executive Director Rosemary Mudry discussing plans for the future of Cleveland.
Ideastream Public Media reporter and producer Nick Castele will moderate the panel.
To purchase tickets to attend in person, visit cityclub.org.
The event will also be available for livestreaming via cityclub.org at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 7.