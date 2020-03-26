Frantz Ward LLP’s 20 For 20 Program will extend its application deadline to June 15 in light of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
The 20 For 20 Program will recognize and support 20 emerging nonprofits in celebration of the downtown Cleveland firm’s 20th anniversary. It will award $40,000 in cash or pro bono support to new, nonprofit enterprises in the Greater Cleveland region, according to a news release.
Nonprofits that meet the following guidelines are encouraged to apply: established in the last five years (after January 2015); achieved 501(c)3 status; have an active board of directors; and are located in Northeast Ohio.
For more information on the program and to apply, visit FrantzWard.com/20For20. Questions can be directed to 20for20@frantzward.com.