Beech Brook will host a parenting series for foster and biological parents to help them better connect with pre-teens and teens.
The series for foster parents will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from April 5 through June 7, and the series for biological parents will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 8 through June 10.
The programs are meant to teach parents skills to manage conflict in ways that can open communication, build trust and prompt problem-solving, according to a news release. The programs are free, but registration is required. To register, visit beechbrook.org/connect.
For questions, call 216-513-9657.