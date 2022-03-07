The City Club of Cleveland will host Greg Lukianoff, the president and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education and co-author of “The Coddling of the American Mind,” who will discuss free speech on college campuses at noon March 9 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
Lukianoff will discuss how a culture of “safetyism” interferes with young people’s social, emotional and intellectual development, and strains our country’s social fabric. After the forum, he will be available to sign books.
In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m.
Questions for Lukianoff can be tweeted @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/3sXabZH.