Connecting for Kids will provide free 15-minute virtual sensory consults for children ages 18 months to 12 years from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10.

During the consultation, the child will have the chance to engage in sensory activities while a pediatric occupational therapist from Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation discusses concerns and strategies to help at home with caregivers.

The consultations will be held virtually, but an in-person option will be available only at the Middleburg Heights branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library.

For more information, visit connectingforkids.org/consult.

