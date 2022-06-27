Free yoga and tai chi, for all ages will take place every Saturday and Sunday in July, rain or shine. The events will be at Beachwood City Park West in the pavilion at Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard.
No registration is necessary.
Julie Konrad of Luna Presence Yoga will instruct yoga classes from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Attendees should bring a chair, mat or towel to meditate and try gentle yoga poses.
To see the full yoga schedule, visit bit.ly/3QbC8Ic.
Jennifer Stepien will instruct tai chi from 10 to 11 a.m. every Sunday, except for July 4.
To see the full tai chi schedule, visit bit.ly/3NGJfqq.