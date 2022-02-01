“Assassins,” directed by Martin Friedman, will be presented by Lakeland Theatre and Lakeland Community College in the Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center, D-building, 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 5,11,12 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20.
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for students and youth.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the book by John Weidman, “Assassins” is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert Jr. The musical takes a journey through the dark side of the American dream, as it explores the lives of nine people who either killed or tried to kill one of the presidents of the United States.
Greg Truhan, a Lakeland professor, will hold a post-play discussion.