Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold its annual awards reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 6 at Acacia Reservation, 26899 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
The event will be in honor of teens who earned the Weinberg Volunteer Award for their commitment and dedication throughout the 2020-21 program year. The dinner will observe kosher dietary laws.
Tickets are $54 per person. A limited number of outdoor seats will be available. For more information, visit friendscleveland.com/awards or email bree@friendscleveland.com.