Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold three “Friends in the City” events June 22, July 11 and Aug. 3.
The June 22 event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at PLAY:CLE at 38525 Chester Road in Avon. Admission is $25.
The July 11 event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Drop off and pick up will be at We Rock the Spectrum at 700 Beta Drive, Unit 300, in Mayfield. Admission is $25.
The Aug. 3 event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Drop-off and pick up will be at RollHouse Solon at 33185 Bainbridge Road in Solon. Admission is $25.
For more information, email bree@friendscleveland.com.