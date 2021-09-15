The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will celebrate Sukkot with its “Sukkot Party in the Hut” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 27900 Gates Mill Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The celebration will include a performance by magician and illusionist Rick Smith Jr. Attendees will have the opportunity to do a mitzvah of lulav and etrog. Refreshments will be available in the sukkah. Children will be able to participate in arts and crafts activities and games.
For more information, contact Breanna Pilipovich at bree@friendscleveland.com or 216-377-3000, ext. 1008.