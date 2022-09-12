New Directions’ annual fundraiser, “Front Yard BBQ,” will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at 30800 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Parking will be available at Garfield Memorial Church at 3650 Lander Road in Pepper Pike and shuttles will be available.
New Directions is a nonprofit organization focused on providing families and adolescents struggling with mental health and substance use with trauma-informed and evidence-based services. This past year, New Directions was praised as one of Ohio’s “Top 3 Best Addiction Treatment Centers” in 2021 by Newsweek.
For more information, visit newdirections.co/front-yard-bbq.