Fuel Cleveland, a curated event representing the melding of art and motorcycles where attendees can enjoy bikes that span over a century, will take from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 30 at Hale Farm and Village at 2686 Oak Hill Road in Bath Township.
Before the event, there will be a ride to Fuel Cleveland starting at 8 a.m. July 30 at Edgewater Park in Cleveland where people will show off their bikes and participate in giveaways. The journey to Hale Farm and Village starts at 9.
For more information, visit fuelcleveland.com.